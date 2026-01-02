Wealth of richest Russians rises by almost $24 bln in 2025 — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The wealth of the richest entrepreneurs in Russia expanded by $23.8 bln in 2025, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Alisher Usmanov, shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest, amassed $6.04 bln, with his fortune climbing to $19.3 bln.

The wealth of Iskander Makhmudov, founder of the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company, increased by $4.75 bln to $7.88 bln.

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov earned $3.38 bln in 2025, which brings his fortune to $14.4 bln.

The wealth of Tatyana Kim, founder of Russia's largest online retailer and marketplace Wildberries, rose by $515 mln to $7.89 bln.

Since March 2012, the Bloomberg news agency has been releasing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which includes information on the fortunes of the 500 richest people on the planet.