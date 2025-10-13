Russian stocks move to negative territory during main trading session

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market moved to the negative territory during the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index fell below 2,600 points, while the RTS was below 1,000 points, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT) the MOEX and RTS indices were up by 0.68% at 2,606.22 and 1,011.23 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble was up by 3.55 kopecks at 11.375 rubles.

By 11:28 a.m. Moscow time (08:28 a.m. GMT) the indices had moved to the negative territory as they were down by 0.87% at 2,566.04 and 995.64 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate was also down at 11,251 rubles (-8.85 kopecks).

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.25% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange to 2,594.94 points.