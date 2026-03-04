Iran denies information about alleged readiness to discuss ceasefire

TEHRAN, March 4. /TASS/. Information from the US newspaper The New York Times that after the Israeli and US attack on Iran, Tehran was allegedly ready to discuss a ceasefire and conveyed a signal to the US side through intermediaries, is not true, the Tasnim agency reported, citing sources.

"The article in The New York Times <...> is a complete lie and psychological warfare," the agency quotes an unnamed official as saying.

He also added that Iran will "continue without hesitation" to respond to strikes by the Israeli and US armed forces.