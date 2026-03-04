Injured people in Volgograd Region: aftermath of Ukrainian UAV attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions during the past night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Five people were injured in the southern Volgograd Region in a Ukrainian drone attack.

TASS has put together key facts about the nightly drone attack.

Scope

Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions between 11 p.m. Moscow time on March 3 and 7 a.m. Moscow time on March 4 (8 p.m. on March 3 - 4 a.m. on March 4 GMT), the Defense Ministry reported.

Twenty-one UAVs were shot down over the Volgograd Region, four each over the Rostov and Belgorod Regions, two over the Astrakhan Region, and one over the Kursk Region," the ministry said.

Aftermath

- Air defense forces repelled a Ukrainian UAV attack in the Volgograd Region. Five people were injured in the attack, Governor Andrey Bocharov said on his Telegram channel.

- Doctors are rendering assistance to those injured.

- In the Sredneakhtubinsky district of the Volgograd Region, three private households were damaged in the attack and a drone fell in a non-residential area in the Voroshilovsky district of Volgograd, the governor specified.

- In the Traktorozavodskoy district of Volgograd, a Ukrainian drone attacked an apartment in a residential building at 6 Batova Street.

- Windows were shattered in neighboring apartments and nearby residential buildings.

- The Volgograd authorities have set up a temporary accommodation center on the premises of school No. 1 after a drone attack, the city administration’s press office reported.

- Air defenses repelled attacks by several dozen Ukrainian drones in the Millerovsky and Tarasovsky districts of the Rostov Region, with no casualties reported, Governor Yury Slyusar said on his Telegram channel.

- Falling UAV debris partially damaged windows and an entrance door of a non-residential building on the territory of a recreation camp under construction.

- Information on the consequences of the attack is being specified.

- The authorities of Cheboksary in the Volga area transferred schools to distance learning due to the danger of the fall of UAV debris, Mayor Stanislav Trofimov said on his Telegram channel.

- The mayor said that utilities companies should open basements for the potential shelter of residents.

- The Cheboksary mayor urged residents to stay calm and not to approach windows and balconies and restrict their movement across the city where possible.

- "Schools and colleges in the Volga Republic of Chuvashia will switch to distance learning due to the threat of UAV attacks, republican Education Minister Dmitry Zakharov said on his Telegram channel.

- He urged the parents of kindergarten children to refrain from visiting pre-school institutions and stay at home where possible.