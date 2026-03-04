Iran has attacked nine US military bases in Middle East in 48 hours — CNN

NEW YORK, March 4. /TASS/. Over the past 48 hours, Iranian armed forces have attacked at least nine US military bases in the Middle East, CNN has reported.

After reviewing satellite imagery, the channel concluded that the strikes targeted four military facilities in Kuwait, two in the UAE, and one each in Iraq, Bahrain and Qatar.

The channel notes that during the strike on the US Navy's 5th Fleet base in Bahrain, two radar domes of a satellite communications center and a warehouse were destroyed.