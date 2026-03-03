MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has unleashed genocide and extermination of Donbass residents, Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has said.

"The criminal Kiev regime has once again unleashed genocide and extermination of residents of Donbass, Russia’s ancestral land. For many years, the cynical Kiev authorities deliberately exterminated civilians, creating unbearable living conditions in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, unleashing bloodshed and terror against the Russian-speaking population," Bastrykin noted.

He recalled that the investigation into the criminal case of genocide committed by Ukraine’s top political and military leadership against the population of Donbass has been completed. In addition, a criminal case against 41 individuals from Ukraine’s top leadership is being reviewed in court.