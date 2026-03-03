NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. The large-scale use of Tomahawk missiles to destroy Iranian launch pads and factories is reducing the United States’ capacity to support Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

The deployment of US naval forces in the region makes the transfer of this type of missile to Ukraine less likely. Experts note that a protracted conflict in the Middle East is depleting the United States’ arsenals, contributing to a rise in global oil prices, and potentially reviving the market for sanctioned Russian energy resources. Ultimately, a shortage of US weaponry could lead to a ceasefire in Ukraine on Russia’s terms, the publication noted.