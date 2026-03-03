US has unlimited reserves of weapons, can wage war forever — president

WASHINGTON, March 3. /TASS/. The US has virtually unlimited reserves of weapons, with which it can wage war "forever," President Donald Trump said.

"The United States’ munitions stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better - as was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons. Wars can be fought ‘forever,’ and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than the other countries’ finest arms!)," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

He also again accused former US leader Joe Biden of giving away weapons to Ukraine for free: "Fortunately, I rebuilt the military in my first term, and continue to do so. The United States is stocked, and ready to win big."