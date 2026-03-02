Ukrainian strikes damage over 130 residential houses in Belgorod over past week — mayor

BELGOROD, March 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have damaged 131 residential houses launching rocket strikes on Belgorod over the past week, Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov reported on Telegram.

"Last week, the number of residential houses damaged by rocket strikes and drone attacks increased by 131. Construction workers are currently restoring 748 properties," he wrote, adding that 60 more residential properties are planned to be restored from March 2 to 8.

The mayor noted that 77 motor vehicles have been damaged in Belgorod over the past week. The authorities plan to complete the vehicles’ repairs and fully pay compensation to the owners by March 8.