ASTANA, March 2. /TASS/. Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Jokar, has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's advisers, describing them as "fools" for persuading him to initiate an attack on Iran. Jokar emphasized that while Trump has other, more informed advisers, he chooses not to heed their counsel. He also warned that the conflict could become protracted.

"I'm sure Trump has many advisers. His advisers are fools - those who pressured him into starting this war. Of course, the US president has more knowledgeable advisers, but he refuses to listen to them," Jokar stated, according to the Kazakh media outlet Ulysmedia. The diplomat pointed out that "the world's most authoritative think tanks are already questioning the necessity of these actions," noting that over 1,000 people have been killed in the recent attack.

Jokar highlighted recent regional developments, stating, "In recent days, all American bases in the region have been targeted by Iran. Was this necessary, considering the billions spent and the regional security compromised? Experienced advisers warned Trump that Iran is different from Venezuela. If Iran responds, the conflict could be long-lasting."

The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, striking major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. Reports also indicated the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Following his passing, the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan lowered its flag in mourning.