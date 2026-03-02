{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian oil and gas are not supplied through Strait of Hormuz — experts

A number of Russian companies are involved in upstream projects in Middle Eastern countries, but that oil is formally not Russian, Maxim Malkov said

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Risks to Russian hydrocarbon exports related to the conflict in the Middle East can be assessed as low, and the logistics of petroleum product supplies to the region do not depend on the shipping regime in the Strait of Hormuz, experts interviewed by TASS believe.

"Russian oil and gas are not supplied through the Strait of Hormuz. A number of Russian companies are involved in upstream projects in Middle Eastern countries (Iraq), but that oil is formally not Russian," partner at Kept and head of the oil and gas services practice Maxim Malkov said.

Sergey Kaufman, analyst at Finam Financial Group, also noted that from a logistics standpoint, the only minor risk for Russia could be a possible escalation of Houthi activity in the Red Sea. At the same time, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are buyers of Russian petroleum products, some of which pass through the strait, Kaufman added. "However, they can also be supplied without passing through the Strait of Hormuz. For example, Saudi Arabia can use the port of Jeddah, and the UAE - the port of Fujairah," he said.

Malkov, in turn, noted that in the short term — over several days or weeks — rising global oil prices amid the conflict could bring additional revenues to Russian oil and gas exporters and reduce discounts on Russian crude oil. "However, this applies only to spot or short-term supplies — long-term contracts react weakly to sharp but short-lived price spikes. In the longer term, the situation will depend on how long the current developments last and how they conclude," he said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key oil and gas export route connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and further with the Indian Ocean, through which more than 20% of global oil and LNG supplies pass. The Financial Times previously reported that the flow of large vessels through the Strait of Hormuz had virtually dried up. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier stated that the Islamic Republic does not currently intend to close the Strait of Hormuz or obstruct shipping in the area despite the military escalation.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.

US stock market opens in decline amid Middle East escalation
As of 17:30 Moscow time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average — the main indicator of business activity in the US — fell by 1.08% to 48,447.52 points
Read more
US shifts to attempt to dominate through pure force — political scientist
Washington has forgone any claim "to be a benevolent hegemon," the director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft says
Read more
Iran attacks at least six US military bases in Middle East — NYT
Iran has targeted US bases in Bahrain, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait
Read more
Number of US, Israel targets in Iran tops 2,000 — WSJ
According to the publication, the American and Israeli military leaderships have been preparing a list of potential targets over the past few months
Read more
US may attack Cuba following operations against Venezuela, Iran — Atlantic
According to the report, Donald Trump sees himself as the first modern American leader who could complete what others only flirted with
Read more
Damage to nuclear power plants in Iran, UAE to cause disaster — nuclear scientist
Damage to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran and the Barakah nuclear power plant in the UAE during hostilities could have catastrophic consequences, including radiation contamination of the Persian Gulf, Alexander Uvarov, a nuclear industry expert and director of the AtomInfo-Center, said
Read more
Remote detonation of explosive devices kills three police officers in late 2025, 2026
Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk explained that mobile communications, social networks, and messengers are actively used by Ukrainian security services to recruit Russians to commit various crimes
Read more
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Putin calls Khamenei's assassination ‘cynical violation of all moral and legal norms’
The Russian President has condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader
Read more
Iran targets German bases in Jordan, Iraq — magazine
While all projectiles and drones were neutralized by air defense systems, one US soldier was affected by falling debris, Der Spiegel reported
Read more
At least 150 tankers drop anchor in Persian Gulf — agency
According to the agency, the tankers are clustered in open waters off the coasts of major Gulf countries
Read more
Special Russian emergencies ministry flight from Egypt arrives in Moscow
On board the aircraft are 84 Russian citizens, all of whom are diplomatic workers and members of their families
Read more
Lavrov, Wang Yi express readiness to promote stabilization in Middle East
The two top diplomats condemned the United States and Israel’s massive strikes on the Iranian territory carried out despite Tehran’s openness to dialogue, the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Iran’s MFA confirms defense chief, other senior generals were killed in US-Israeli attacks
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that these people were at the forefront of defending the country’s independence
Read more
Iran launches hypersonic missiles in response to US, Israeli strikes — news agency
The US and Israel earlier launched a military operation against Iran
Read more
Gulf countries call on Iran to immediately cease aggression against them
According to the GCC declaration , "the Gulf countries will take all measures to ensure their own security"
Read more
New Israeli attack on Beirut leaves Hezbollah commander dead — agency
Rockets were fired at a stadium, though no information has been released on the consequences of that strike
Read more
Trump allows for lifting of sanctions if new Iranian leadership proves pragmatic — NYT
At the same time, the US leader refused to clarify whether the US would in any way support those attempting to overthrow the current Iranian authorities
Read more
Iran launches another attack on US bases in Middle East — news agency
According to the report, the attacks targeted Bahrain, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, as well as Doha in Qatar
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Israeli offensive in Lebanon
The Shia group Hezbollah will not leave the battlefield and will continue its resistance, the organization's Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said
Read more
Impact on Russia from Middle East conflict depends on its duration — experts
In conditions of high uncertainty, one can only speak of a general increase in risks, Anton Tabakh, chief economist at rating agency Expert RA, emphasized
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about oil, gas prices amid Middle East tensions
Russia’s leading indices rose as the main trading session started
Read more
Iran's supreme leader now at headquarters — TV
According to the source, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is personally directing military operations
Read more
Iran's ambassador to Astana says that conflict with US will be long
Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Jokar, has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's advisers
Read more
Settling political scores and plans to destroy Iran: Russian diplomat’s statements
Russia "strongly and categorically condemns" the United States and Israel’s aggression against Iran, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
Press review: Iran offers oil deals as US sets deadline and Iceland eyes EU entry
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 27th
Read more
Diplomat compares West's tactics on Iran with its behavior over Minsk agreements
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says there is no information on Iran withdrawing from the negotiations
Read more
Strait of Hormuz open to tankers ‘until further notice’ — Iranian official
Former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Mohsen Rezaei said that the American military and their contingent in the region are now considered "legitimate targets" for Tehran
Read more
Iran claims to have destroyed US naval base in Kuwait
Three other US naval infrastructure facilities in Kuwait were also destroyed, IRGC said
Read more
Russia ready to mediate in defusing tensions in Middle East — ambassador to Israel
Anatoly Viktorov also recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already engaged in several telephone conversations with regional counterparts
Read more
Twenty-four Pakistanis killed during protests against US strikes on Iran - news agency
Protests took place near US consulates in the country on March 1
Read more
At least 172 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russian regions overnight — defense ministry
67 of them were destroyed over the Black Sea waters
Read more
Iran’s missile attack target CIA headquarters in Dubai — Fars
Information was received earlier about four people injured after Iran’s attack against the Dubai International Airport
Read more
US faces unprecedented scale of simultaneous attacks on overseas bases — WSJ
The source reported that Washington had been prepared for the attacks
Read more
Iranian strikes on US bases kill 200 servicemen — IRGC
The US and Israel earlier launched a military operation against Iran
Read more
Escalation on Middle East can lead to the biggest gas market crisis since 2022 — Bloomberg
As noted, 20% of global LNG supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and after its closure, they were effectively blocked
Read more
IDF detects rocket launches from Lebanon for first time since ceasefire — press service
A projectile that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force
Read more
Iranian missiles hit targets in Gush Dan metropolitan area in central Israel — news agency
No additional details were provided
Read more
Iran vows retaliation after Khamenei’s death, dismisses US nuclear accusations as lies
Iranian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Reza Najafi condemned the US attack on Iran as a "crime and aggression"
Read more
Russia appreciates US mediation on Ukraine but relies on itself only — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov commented on Washington’s mediation toward resolving the Ukraine conflict amid the US attack on Iran
Read more
US president tells NYT he sees three candidates for post of Iran's leader
Donald Trump declined to respond to a request to name specific names
Read more
Three officials to temporarily lead Iran
IRNA news agency did not disclose the length of the transitional period and the scope of the authorities of the officials
Read more
Pro-Iranian group claims responsibility for attack on Erbil airport
The group announced a large-scale operation against US military facilities in Iraq to avenge the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Read more
Aggression against Iran may lead to escalation beyond region — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya says it is unacceptable to use military force amid negotiations "in full swing"
Read more
Kaliningrad is one of Russia’s most vulnerable regions — Dzhabarov
Since 2022, NATO and EU countries have been pursuing a consistent policy of complicating the situation in the region and creating conditions for its blockade from the rest of Russia, Vladimir Dzhabarov said
Read more
FACTBOX: Reports of injuries in Novorossiysk as 172 Ukrainian drones hit Russian regions
Five people were wounded in the attack on Novorossiysk in southern Russia, 17 residential buildings, including eight apartment buildings, and a daycare center were damaged
Read more
In Russia’s Novorossiysk, 4 apartment buildings damaged in UAV attack, 1 person injured
Emergency services are working on site
Read more
IRGC say disabled air defense radar in UAE, US ship
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps noted that Iranian forces "continue targeting the US fleet deployed to the region"
Read more
Lavrov condemns US-Israeli aggression against Iran in phone call with his UAE counterpart
The two top diplomats "highlighted the destabilizing nature of the military escalation in the region that poses security threats to the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf"
Read more
US possesses ammunition reserves to continue strikes on Iran — Trump
The US leader reportedly ignored "the Pentagon’s concerns that the conflict could further deplete reserves that military strategists have said are critical to" deterring threats in other regions
Read more
Norden halted navigation across Strait of Hormuz — Reuters
The company is dealing with dry and liquid cargo transportation and has a fleet of about 500 vessels
Read more
Five police officers killed in Ukrainian attack on Kherson Region
Another six policemen were wounded
Read more
Khamenei’s murder constitutes attack on core principles of international law — Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister stated that "the deliberate targeting of the Highest Official of the Islamic Republic of Iran, therefore, constitutes a grave and unprecedented breach of the most fundamental norms governing relations among states"
Read more
No radiation threat, Bushehr plant stable — IAEA chief on situation around Iran
The IAEA has been unable to re-establish contact with Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities so far
Read more
Middle East on the brink of major war — Russian ambassador to Israel
"In Lebanon, Israeli authorities have not ceased their operations," Anatoly Viktorov said
Read more
Kallas announces reinforcement of EU naval mission Aspides — Reuters
EU foreign policy chief pointed out that additional ships will be supplied
Read more
Brent crude oil price rises by 12.2% amid escalation in the Middle East — trading data
According to Rystad Energy analysis, continued conflict in Iran and a halt of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could lead to a 20% price increase
Read more
Durov’s fortune loses $2.24 bln in February 2026 — Bloomberg
It decreased to $12.1 bln
Read more
Russia draws its conclusions based on outcome of US-Iran talks — Kremlin
"We are continuing to work in our own interests," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Enemy stands no chance of crossing to Dnieper’s left bank in Kherson region — governor
Despite the difficulties associated with the operational situation, the region continues to develop, Vladimir Saldo noted
Read more
British forces in Ukraine constitute legitimate target for Russian army — Russian envoy
Earlier, the UK Defense Ministry reported that a headquarters unit of the so-called multinational forces for Ukraine has begun work as part of preparations for sending troops to Ukrainian territory from the countries which have declared themselves part of the Coalition of the Willing, after the end of the conflict
Read more
Israel refutes reports about missile attack on Netanyahu’s office
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said earlier that Iran had delivered a missile strike on Benjamin Netanyahu’s office
Read more
Pro-Iranian group attacked US base in Iraq’s Erbil — Fars
The news agency reported a plume of smoke at the facility
Read more
Pentagon Chief says US didn't start the conflict with Iran
Washington will finish it, Pete Hegseth said
Read more
Russia calls for urgent ceasefire by all parties in conflict around Iran — MFA
The ministry emphasized that "attacks on civilian targets, whether in Iran or in Arab states, are unacceptable and must be completely ruled out"
Read more
US mercenaries fabricate tall tales to join Ukrainian foreign legion
Americans claim fictitious participation in Operation Red Dawn and inflate their years of service
Read more
Battlegroup North drones destroy more than 30 Ukrainian personnel in past day
The chief of the battlegroup’s fire control, call sign "Karta," said that unmanned systems crews of the Battlegroup North’s 11th Corps also destroyed communications centers, Starlink satellite stations, and signal amplifier antennas for controlling drones of Ukrainian forces
Read more
Israeli strikes on Lebanon leave over 30 dead, 149 wounded — Health Ministry
According to the report, the number of victims may rise as rescue operations continue in the Haret Hreik and Al-Jamous neighborhoods on the southern outskirts of Beirut, where missiles struck two residential buildings
Read more
New strikes, casualties on both sides: Middle East conflict
Iran used missiles and drones for new attacks on US military bases in the Middle East, Fars said
Read more
US acknowledges there was no intelligence about Iran planning to attack first — Reuters
US President Donald Trump previously made this statement
Read more
Oil may climb to $100 per barrel amid Middle East conflict — experts
According to Alexey Mikheyev, investment strategist at VTB My Investments, if the conflict were suddenly resolved under current conditions, the global oil market balance would not be significantly affected
Read more
Putin, Emir of Qatar express hope for de-escalation of conflict in Middle East
The sides also agreed to continue contacts between the two countries through various channels
Read more
Kiev forces lose HIMARS launcher, Grad combat vehicle in Battlegroup North zone
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 200 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Putin tells Bahrain's king ready to help stabilize Middle East situation — Kremlin
The current development of events "also threatens the security of many Arab states, with which Russia maintains friendly relations," according to the Russian side
Read more
Over 200 people involved in SIM box operations detained in Russia since September 1, 2025
The Federal Security Service together with the Internal Ministry and the Investigative Committee has opened and interrupted the functioning of more than 100 illegal communication channels used by Ukraine’s special services to involve Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorist activities
Read more
Press review: Iran derails US‑Israeli plans while Middle East conflict boosts oil and gold
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, Match 2nd
Read more
Iran attacked more than 20 US bases — IRGC
The headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces and a defense complex in Tel Aviv were also among the targets, according to the IRGC
Read more
US missile defense systems fail to secure airspace from Iranian strikes — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that the destruction of any system or a strike on a high-tech facility would entail the loss of personnel operating them, in this case, US military personnel
Read more
UAE moves to close its embassy in Iran — foreign ministry
The move comes amid what the ministry called blatant Iranian missile attacks targeting Emirati soil
Read more
Israeli army to call up 100,000 reservists amid situation around Iran
The Israel Defense Forces is preparing to increase readiness across multiple fronts in Operation Roaring Lion targeting Iran
Read more
Operation against Iran overturns global order — expert
Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University Professor Peter Kuznick says it is impossible to predict "how or when it’s going to end"
Read more
Nuclear weapons are now only deterrent to world — top lawmaker
"The international institutions that were once established have been weakened," Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
Eight die, 28 wounded in Israel’s Beit Shemesh after Iranian shelling attack
According to the national ambulance service, two of those wounded people are in critical condition
Read more
No plans to close Strait of Hormuz at this stage, Iran’s top diplomat says
Iran has no intention to block navigation there, Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
France ready to participate in defense of friendly countries following Iranian strikes
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Le Drian specifically named Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia
Read more
West turns even obvious situation with attack on Iran upside down — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that a public misunderstanding makes European representatives reiterate their position
Read more
Trump asserts Iran eager for deal with US
The US president said that Iran should have made it a week ago
Read more
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia halts operations after drone strike
"There's a small fire, described as isolated and under control, at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura," journalist Matthew Martin said
Read more
US seeks to draw Middle Eastern countries into direct conflict with Iran — source
The source said that the strike on the Hyatt Regency hotel in Riyadh was a US provocation
Read more
IRGC announces launch of 7th, 8th stages of Operation True Promise-2
It was to retaliate the Israeli and US aggression
Read more
Explosion takes place at British Akrotiri air base in Cyprus — In-Cyprus portal
Aircraft began taking off from the base's airfield, the portal said
Read more
Russian embassy in Ankara reports attempted sabotage on TurkStream, Blue Stream
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian intelligence services have information about the Kiev regime’s preparations for sabotage on the Black Sea gas pipelines
Read more
Operation against Iran unlikely to affect Russia-US talks on Ukraine — expert
According to Mark Episkopos, "compartmentalization of other regional issues has served both sides well, with steady progress toward a diplomatic solution in Ukraine"
Read more
UK, French paratroopers prepare for deployment to Ukraine — newspaper
The newspaper noted that the strength of the UK Armed Forces was approximately 70,000, which is the lowest figure in more than 200 years
Read more
‘Black swan’ events that could change situation may emerge in the Middle East — expert
According to Anna Fedyunina, these include the direct involvement of new states in the conflict, as well as attacks on oil and gas infrastructure in Persian Gulf countries
Read more
Tanker under US flag attacked in Bahrain port — Reuters
The crew promptly left the ship and was not injured
Read more
US to continue operation against Iran until it achieves its objectives — Trump
The US leader emphasized that Washington "cannot allow" Iran to possess long-range missiles
Read more
British Akrotiri base in Cyprus damaged by drone strike — Cyprus Mail
According to the newspaper, a small drone had impacted the airfield of the base
Read more
Retaliatory Iranian strikes affect ten countries in Middle East
Namely, Bahrein, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, where US military bases are stationed, came under Iranian missile and drone attacks
Read more
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
Read more
IRGC announces launch of another series of attacks on Israeli, US targets
The strikes target all US and Israeli facilities in the Middle East
Read more