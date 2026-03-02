FACTBOX: Reports of injuries in Novorossiysk as 172 Ukrainian drones hit Russian regions

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 172 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Five people were wounded in the attack on Novorossiysk in southern Russia, 17 residential buildings, including eight apartment buildings, and a daycare center were damaged.

TASS has compiled the key information about the raid.

Scale

- Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on March 1 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on March 2, on-duty air defense units intercepted and destroyed 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the report, 67 UAVs were shot down over the Black Sea, 66 over the Krasnodar Region, 23 over Crimea, eight over the Azov Sea, four over the Belgorod Region, three over the Kursk Region, and one over the Astrakhan Region.

Consequences

- Five people were wounded as a result of the attack on Novorossiysk. A total of 17 houses were damaged, eight of them high-rise apartment buildings, as well as a daycare center, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev told reporters.

- Medical assistance has been provided to the injured.

- Novorossiysk authorities have declared a state of emergency.

- Emergency services are working at the scene.

- A temporary shelter has been opened in one of the schools in the city, Mayor Andrey Kravchenko wrote on his Telegram channel.