Middle East, Europe to be victim of US war — political researcher

WASHINGTON, March 1. /TASS/. Not merely the Middle East but also Europe will be victims of the new war waged by the United States in the region, Anatol Lieven, the Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told TASS.

"Apart from the peoples of the Middle East, the victims of this criminal war will be in Europe, which will now be exposed to new terrorist attacks and deepening ethno-religious tensions," the expert said.

"One might have hoped that this threat would lead European governments seriously to oppose Trump's actions; but their hysterical fear and hatred of Russia means that (in their own minds) they have no choice but to grovel to Washington," Lieven added.

The US and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28.