Lavrov, Qatari foreign minister discuss situation around Iran

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the head of the government and foreign ministry of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, discussed the situation surrounding Iran, highlighting the need for an urgent return to diplomatic resolution of the conflict, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The parties discussed the situation surrounding Iran. They unanimously agreed that any military action that could destabilize the entire region should be stopped. They expressed a common opinion that it is necessary to urgently return to the political and diplomatic process in order to resolve all disputes between the United States, Israel, and the Islamic Republic of Iran based on the principles of the UN Charter and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.