Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated four communities in the Kharkov, Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of February 21-27, including Krasnoznamenka in the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Grafskoye in the Kharkov Region through active offensive operations. <…> Over the past week, Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Karpovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and liberated the settlement of Krasnoznamenka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. <…> Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Rizdvyanka in the Zaporozhye Region," it said.

Russian troops deliver eight precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered two massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"On February 21-27, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered two massive and six combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, energy, fuel and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the production, storage, pre-flight preparation and launch of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,485 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,485 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an air assault brigade, an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,485 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 78 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three multiple rocket launchers, 12 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 34 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,260 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 20 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,260 personnel, 20 armored combat vehicles, including 11 NATO-produced armored vehicles, 120 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 18 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 940 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 940 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 37 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 940 personnel, 37 armored combat vehicles, including six Western-made armored vehicles, 82 motor vehicles, 15 artillery guns and 14 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 24 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,480 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,480 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 45 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,480 personnel, 45 armored combat vehicles, 64 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns and four electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,205 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 25 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup East units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade, five assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,205 personnel, 25 armored combat vehicles, 74 motor vehicles and nine artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 355 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 15 enemy electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 355 personnel, 93 motor vehicles, 15 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 11 ammunition and materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept 2,041 Ukrainian UAVs, 50 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 2,041 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 50 US-made HIMARS rockets over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 22 guided aerial bombs, 50 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, four Neptune long-range cruise missiles, five Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, and also 2,041 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 117,806 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,911 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,674 multiple rocket launchers, 33,506 field artillery guns and mortars and 55,388 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.