Afghan chief of General Staff reports 'large number' of Pakistani soldiers killed

DOHA, February 27. /TASS/. A considerable number of Pakistani soldiers have been killed during Afghanistan’s military operation in response to air strikes by the Pakistani Air Force, Afghan Chief of the General Staff Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat said.

"A significant number of enemy posts have been captured, and a large number of soldiers of the Pakistani military regime have been killed," he said in a video address posted on the Afghan Defense Ministry’s X page.

He assured that the Afghan people would never leave an attack on their country unanswered. "We are confident that our defense forces have sufficient capabilities to ensure that no one can feel safe in the cities or in the capital, Islamabad," Fitrat said.

Earlier, the ministry said Afghanistan had attacked Pakistani military bases near Abbottabad, Jamrud, Nowshera, and Faisalabad, and that the targets were hit. According to Ariana News, an unnamed Pakistani nuclear facility was also attacked.