Iran rejected all of US demands during Geneva talks — WSJ

NEW YORK, February 27. /TASS/. During the talks in Geneva, the Iranian side has rejected all demands of the United States, The Wall Street Journal wrote citing unnamed Iranian state-run media and anonymous sources.

According to the report, Iran rejected the idea of handing over its uranium stockpiles to a foreign country. Tehran also opposed proposals to stop enrichment, demolish its nuclear facilities and impose indefinite restrictions on the development of its nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said after the talks that the delegations of the two states reached serious progress during the Geneva talks, and started in-depth discussions about elements of their future agreement on Iran’s nuclear dossier.