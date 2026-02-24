Russia could launch nuclear strikes on France, UK if they arm Kiev with nukes — Medvedev

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. A nuclear strike on targets in Ukraine, as well as in France and the United Kingdom, would be considered lawful and justified in the event that London and Paris provide Kiev with nuclear capabilities, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Max, commenting on Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service’s (SVR) reports about such plans by the two European countries.

According to Medvedev, this information "radically changes the situation." "This is a direct transfer of nuclear weapons to a country at war," he said. "There cannot be a shred of doubt that in this case, Russia would have to use all weapons, including non-strategic nuclear ones, to strike targets in Ukraine that pose a threat to our country," he emphasized.

"And if necessary, in the supplying countries as well, as they become accomplices in the nuclear conflict with Russia," Medvedev added. "This is the proportional response that Russia has the right to," he concluded.

Earlier, the SVR reported that London and Paris believe that Kiev’s negotiating position could improve if it receives a "Wunderwaffe," which is German for "miracle weapon". The European capitals consider it to be nuclear or so-called dirty bombs. According to the Russian intelligence agency, France and the UK are actively working on a covert transfer of European-made components, equipment, and technologies to Ukraine, including a French small-size warhead from a submarine-launched ballistic missile.