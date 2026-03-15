Under Netanyahu, Israel will always be looking for external enemy — top Turkish diplomat

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. Israel will always be looking for another enemy as long as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Associated Press in an interview.

"As long as Netanyahu is there, [Israel] will always identify somebody as an enemy," he said. "Because they need it to advance their own agenda. If not Turkey, they would name some other country in the region."

Fidan also criticized the Jewish state’s politics on Syria, including its strikes on military facilities and the decision to seize control of a swath of land in southern Syria.

"They are after not security, they are after more land," Fidan said. "So as long as they don’t give up this idea, there will always be a war in the Middle East."