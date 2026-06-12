Putin presents Hero of Labor stars and state prizes in Kremlin on Russia Day

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, following tradition, presented state awards and prizes to outstanding Russians during a formal ceremony in the Kremlin on Russia Day.

The 2025 State Prize for outstanding achievements in human rights activities was awarded to former Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova. In the field of science and technology, the 2025 laureates are Vladimir Krylov, Director of the Institute of Functional Neurosurgery at the Russian Research Center of Neurology; Dmitry Usachev, Director of the N.N. Burdenko National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery and his deputy Nikolay Konovalov. They received the award for developing and implementing innovative surgical methods for central nervous system diseases.

Another 2025 State Prize in science and technology was awarded for the creation of a domestic hydraulic fracturing complex for oil and gas reservoirs to Oleg Zhdaneyev, Doctor of Technical Sciences and Senior Advisor at Promsyrieimport Foreign Economic Association; Igor Kovshov, Candidate of Technical Sciences and Chief Designer for Science and Technology at the Titan-Barrikady Federal Research and Production Center; and Elena Korma-Vavilova, Candidate of Technical Sciences and Department Head at the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology Corporation.

The President presented the Gold Stars of Heroes of Labor to Alexander Batalin, CEO of the Crimean Fiolent plant; Leonid Bobe, Laboratory Head at the Research Institute of Chemical Engineering; Vladimir Danilov, a mining machine operator at the Solikamsk mine; Alexander Kolesnichenko, CEO of the Volgograd-based Donskoye agricultural enterprise; Nikolay Russu, CEO of Tyumen-based Mostostroy-11; Anatoly Sviridov, a turner at Voronezh’s Elektrospetstekhnika; Pyotr Serdyukov, Sector Head at the Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering; and actress Marina Neyolova.

For outstanding achievements in Oriental studies, Arab history, and Middle Eastern international relations, the State Prize was awarded to Alexey Vasiliev, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), and Honorary President of the Institute for African Studies of the RAS. For outstanding achievements in charitable activities in 2025, the President honored Alexey Zarov, Director and Chief Physician of the St. Alexis Central Clinical Hospital.

Moscow state university Rector Viktor Sadovnichy also received the award for his outstanding achievements in humanitarian work in 2025. In the field of literature and art, the prize went to People's Artist of the RSFSR Andrey Konchalovsky, alongside historical film creators Maria Ushakova, chief producer of special series projects for the Rossiya TV channel, and Yekaterina Zhukova, producer at the Moskino film studio.