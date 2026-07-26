Attempts at isolating Russian is area of defense, security failing — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Attempts at isolating Russia even in such an area as defense and security are failing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with servicemen of the Russian Navy.

"After all, this the growing number of international naval drills - TASS) shows that attempts at isolating Russian even in such a sensitive sphere as defense and security, are failing," he stressed.

According to the president, a large number of countries have friendly attitudes to Russia and understand the tasks it is solving from the point of view of ensuring its security and strengthening multipolar world. "And it is important for the overwhelming majority of participants in international activities. And the fact that the number of joint drills we take part in is growing tells much," he added.