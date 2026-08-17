West testing all its new weapons in Ukraine — Russian defense official

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Ukraine has become a testing ground where Western countries are trying out all their new types of weapons, drones, and technical equipment, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"The West is currently testing all its new weapons, drones, and technical equipment in Ukraine. Today, Ukraine serves as a kind of testing ground for them," he said.

Alaudinov noted that in this way, the West is preparing for a future conflict with Russia. "We find ourselves in a situation where it seems as though we are at war with Ukraine, but in reality, all NATO member states and other countries acting as their henchmen are standing behind Ukraine," he explained.

"We must also try to benefit from this specific issue by inflicting maximum damage on all the factories built with investments from our enemies in the West," the defense official added.