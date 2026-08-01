Number of wounded in Moscow cafe blast rises to 21 — National Anti-Terrorism Committee

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The number of injured by an explosion in a restaurant in the center of Moscow has grown to 21 people from 15, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said.

"21 people were injured in various degrees of severity," it said in a statement.

It said that a woman brought an improvised explosive device to the eatery.

"On August 1, 2026, at 07:55 p.m. Moscow time (04:55 p.m. GMT), an improvised explosive device went off in a restaurant in Moscow, killing three people: a security guard who prevented an unknown woman suspected of trying to carry the explosive device into the restaurant, the unknown woman and one of the visitors," the statement read.

The necessary search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident are currently being carried out.