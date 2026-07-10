Oil refinery fire, evacuations in Taganrog, 376 UAVs target Russia: new attacks

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 376 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

A fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Seversky district of the Krasnodar Region after UAV debris fell on the site. In addition, UAV strikes caused fires at two oil product facilities in Azov. Firefighting operations are also underway at the seaport in Taganrog. Residents whose homes fell within the emergency zone are being evacuated.

TASS has compiled the main details of the aftermath.

Attack scale

- During the night, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 376 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the report, the drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Pskov, Rostov, Smolensk, Tver, Moscow, and Krasnodar regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea and the Sea of Azov.

Aftermath

- A fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Seversky district of the Krasnodar Region after UAV debris fell on the site. No casualties occurred, the regional operational command said.

- It added that drone fragments also fell in the yard of a private house and on the territory of an enterprise in the village of Severskaya. No one was injured.

- Emergency and specialized services are working at the sites.

- Fires broke out at two oil product facilities in Azov following the UAV attack. No fatalities or injuries were reported, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said on Max.

- Firefighting operations are underway, with emergency services responding.

- In the village of Kagalnik in the Azovsky district, an administrative building caught fire as a result of the UAV attack.

- There were no fatalities or injuries.

- The fire was fully contained.

- A fire is also being extinguished at the Taganrog seaport following the UAV attack.

- According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

- Slyusar added that falling fragments damaged windows and doors of a private house in Taganrog. No one was injured.

- The roof of an administrative building also caught fire. The blaze was extinguished, and no casualties were reported.

- Residents whose homes fell within the emergency zone after the UAV attack are being evacuated in Taganrog, the city's mayor Svetlana Kambulova said on Max.