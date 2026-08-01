MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Ukraine has lost about 1,330 troops in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to its statement, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out more than 225 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated over 210 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up to 150 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated over 340 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed more than 365 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out up to 40.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces liberated Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and established control over Olgovka in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the Defense Ministry noted.

Moreover, Russian servicemen have struck drone production and storage facilities, as well as temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries over the past 24 hours, the statement said.

Russian air defenses also shot down 15 aerial bombs and 743 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the military noted.

The ministry emphasized that since the start of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian aircraft, 284 helicopters, 194,261 drones, 669 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,389 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,766 multiple-launch rocket systems, 35,975 guns and mortars, and 68,025 specialized military vehicles.