US needs to be careful with licenses for production of its weapons — Trump on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. The United States should be very careful with granting licenses to other countries to manufacture its weapons, said President Donald Trump, commenting on the prospects of granting Ukraine permission to manufacture Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

"These weapons are incredible. We have to be very careful about letting somebody build them," he told reporters.

"We have, in the case of President [Vladimir] Zelensky, he'd like to have some Patriots. He'd like to have some Tomahawks, which as you know lethal, one offensive, one defensive. But when you give somebody the right, very complex weapons. It's a big step. You have to be very judicious."

Trump said that Washington had not agreed to supply Kiev with either Patriot system technology or Tomahawk cruise missiles, and questioned this possibility.