NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed a positive view of the current situation in the Bolivarian Republic said authorized President Delcy Rodriguez.

"He sees what is happening in Venezuela as very positive," she said in an interview with Time magazine.

Rodriguez added that there has been little communication with Maduro since his capture, and she has only received a few messages from him through his lawyers since January.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. On January 5, they were brought before a federal court in the Southern District of New York on accusations of drug trafficking. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty. Rodriguez, who served as the executive vice president of the country under Maduro, took over.