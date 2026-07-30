EU pledges 8.3 bln euros to Kiev, approves set of requirements

BRUSSELS, July 30. /TASS/. The EU has pledged an additional 8.3 bln euros to Ukraine and approved a set of strict requirements for Kiev to be met for the funds to be disbursed by the end of the year, according to a statement by the Council of the EU.

"The Council today adopted a decision amending the Ukraine Facility and its associated Ukraine Plan. The Ukraine Plan sets out a roadmap of ambitious reforms which Ukraine must fulfil prior to disbursements under the Facility. The amendments reflect an additional 8.3 billion euros in financing for 2026," the document reads.

Brussels’ demands include "additional reform steps, including on rule of law and anti-corruption reforms," according to the statement.