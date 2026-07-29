Used electric car market rises 40% in 1H 2026 — statistics

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russians purchased 7,729 used electric vehicles in the first six months of 2026, an increase of 39.6% compared to January-June of the previous year, the Avtostat analytical agency reported.

Three brands account for nearly half (48.6%) of the used electric vehicle market: Japan’s Nissan leads with 1,715 units, followed by China’s Zeekr (1,240 units), with Germany’s Volkswagen rounding out the top three (802 units). The top five also includes the US’ Tesla (702 units), and Germany’s Audi (623 units).

The Nissan Leaf consistently leads the rankings for the used electric vehicle market, with 1,567 cars sold over a six-month period. The Zeekr 001 takes second place (877 units), followed by the Volkswagen Lavida (528 units), the Audi Q2 (496 units), and the Moskvich 3e (416 units).

In June 2026, the market for used electric vehicles grew by 64% compared to June of the previous year, reaching 1,743 units.