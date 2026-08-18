Trump, Vance 'not on same page' on Iran — WP

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. Statements by US leader Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Iran show that they don't share the same view there, although the White House denies the existence of any disagreements, according to The Washington Post.

The story says that keeping fuel prices low is a priority for Vance, which means restoring normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has repeatedly said that Washington's key goal is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic said it is not seeking to develop a nuclear bomb. The story says the statements indicate that Trump and Vance "don’t seem to be on the same page on Iran."

"There is no divide," Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson told the newspaper. "President Trump has been clear that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and the entire administration is behind him as he works to eliminate this threat that politicians talked about, but never acted upon for 47 years. Vice President Vance is doing a great job advancing the President’s agenda to protect our homeland from a terrorist regime."

Vance, responding to questions about whether there are disagreements between him and Trump regarding Iran, said that he, like other high·ranking US officials, is following the president’s orders. At the same time, he noted that there are "debates and discussions" within the Washington administration regarding further actions.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large·scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the agreements on the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about a quarter of the world’s oil trade and about 20% of liquefied natural gas transportation.