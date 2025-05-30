MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. American economist and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, Professor Jeffrey Sachs, is correct in his predictions that Ukraine could lose Odessa and other regions if the fighting continues, according to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs (A Just Russia - For Truth), who was speaking to TASS.

Earlier, Sachs stated in an interview with TASS that Kiev risks losing its entire Black Sea coast, including Odessa, if it does not agree to peace negotiations now.

"Ukraine is losing ground every day - every single day. Over time, the longer this war persists, the more territory Ukraine will lose. This includes not only the Odessa and Nikolayev regions, but also the Dnipropetrovsk region, where our armed forces have already reached the border, beginning to create buffer zones," Chepa explained. "Therefore, Sachs is absolutely right, and everyone should understand this."

The legislator noted that such a scenario is becoming increasingly evident when assessing the situation on the ground.

According to Chepa, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump also recognizes this reality and the improbability of Ukraine reaching its 2022 borders, let alone those of 1991.

"The current Trump administration is pragmatic. They understand this very well. All their actions are primarily guided by the interests of the United States, and they act accordingly," Chepa emphasized.