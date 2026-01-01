LUGANSK, January 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s drone strike on a cafe in Khorly, the Kherson Region, on New Year’s Eve was meticulously planned well in advance, military expert Vitaly Kiselev revealed to TASS.

Earlier, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo reported that Ukrainian forces launched a targeted drone strike on a cafe and hotel in Khorly, where civilians had gathered to celebrate the New Year. Preliminary reports indicated that at least 24 people were killed in the attack. One of the drones was armed with an incendiary mixture.

Kiselev condemned the attack, describing it as "not just a terrorist act but a tragic reflection of the 21st century’s brutal realities." He characterized it as "an exemplary execution of our compatriots and a bloody manifestation of the Kiev regime’s style." He emphasized the urgency of halting such violence, warning, "It’s time to put an end to this viper; otherwise, it will continue to strike again and again. This is premeditated murder of civilians."

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those affected by the tragedy.