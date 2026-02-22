Leader of Jalisco Cartel dies en route to hospital — Mexican Defense Ministry

MEXICO CITY, February 22. /TASS/. The leader of the Mexican Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), known as El Mencho, died from injuries sustained during a special operation carried out by the country’s armed forces while being airlifted to the Defense Ministry’s hospital in Mexico City, Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense said on X.

"During the special operation, military personnel came under attack and responded in self-defense. As a result, four members of the CJNG criminal group were killed at the scene, while three others were seriously injured and later died during air transport to Mexico City, including Ruben N., known as El Mencho," the ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry noted that final identification of the body will be conducted by the relevant authorities. It added that three soldiers were injured in the clash and taken to medical facilities in the capital. Weapons were seized at the scene, including rocket launchers capable of downing aircraft and damaging armored vehicles.

The operation was coordinated with the National Intelligence Center and the prosecutor’s office, with informational support from US authorities, the ministry said.