Russia to defend its interests no matter how much it upsets its enemies — MFA

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia will defend its national interests in diplomatic confrontations regardless of how this may affect its adversaries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

Asked whether the dialogue with the US and efforts by European countries to promote talks with Russia indicate that Moscow has effectively defended its interests, the diplomat replied: "I think these are two different issues, two different topics. We defend our national interests regardless of how it affects our enemies in any part of the world."

"When we talk to our friends, we defend our interests too. When we negotiate on controversial issues, we defend our interests again. When we stand up for our position, fighting our enemies, including through diplomacy, we also defend our positions," Zakharova added.