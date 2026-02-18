Lavrov warns of adverse consequences in case of new strikes on Iran

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned in an interview with Al Arabiya television channel that new strikes on Iran would have adverse consequences for the international community.

"The consequences would be adverse," Lavrov stressed. "Strikes on Iran have already occurred in the past, targeting the nuclear facilities supervised by the IAEA."

On the brink of disaster

Lavrov noted that the US and Israeli strikes on Iran in June 2025 not only undermined the authority of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), but also "there were real risks of a nuclear incident."

"The situation is more or less stable right now, judging from the data of our Iranian colleagues," he added. "However, the strikes on nuclear facilities forced the Iranians to think about the physical protection of nuclear materials, which, I repeat, are under the IAEA’s control and cannot be ‘touched’."

According to the Russian foreign minister, by such actions the United States and Israel not only created physical risks, but also "undermined the authority of the IAEA and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," which, according to repeated statements by official Tehran, "is mandatory."

Unsubstantiated accusations

Lavrov also said that after the signing of the JCPOA, the IAEA's control over Iran's activities was "unprecedented," but Tehran "was never found violating the Non-Proliferation Treaty or its agreement on guarantees with the IAEA."

"All risks and political tensions emerged after the United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, three years into its term," he said.

About the strikes on Iran

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. Israel confirmed it had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.

In response to the lack of condemnation of the strikes by the United States and Israel from the IAEA, Iran has stopped all interaction with the agency since June. It resumed only on September 9 after a new agreement was signed. On November 20, Iran, in response to the IAEA's adoption of another anti-Iranian resolution demanding full access of agency inspectors to the nuclear facilities, sent a notice of termination of the new agreement.