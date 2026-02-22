Olympic closing ceremony kicks off in Verona

VERONA /Italy/, February 22. /TASS/. The closing ceremony of the XXV Winter Olympic Games has begun in Verona, at the Arena di Verona amphitheater.

The event will feature a parade of athletes, the extinguishing of the Olympic flame, and the transfer of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2030 Winter Olympics in France.

The Olympic Games in Italy ended on February 22. The Norwegian team topped the medal count with 18 gold, 12 silver, and 11 bronze medals. The United States team came in second with 12 gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze medals. The Dutch team finished third with 10 gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals.

Thirteen Russian athletes took part in the Games in Italy under neutral status: figure skaters Adelia Petrosyan and Petr Gumennik, cross-country skiers Daria Nepriaeva and Saveliy Korostelev, ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov, short track speed skaters Alyona Krylova and Ivan Posashkov, speed skaters Ksenia Korzhova and Anastasia Semenova, lugers Daria Olesik and Pavel Repilov, and alpine skiers Yulia Pleshkova and Simon Efimov.

The athletes competed under a neutral flag and only in individual events. Filippov won the only medal among them, taking silver in the men’s ski mountaineering sprint.