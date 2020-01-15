Mikhail Mishustin's biography

TASS. On January 15, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin nominated Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin for the position of the Russian prime minister.

Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin was born in Moscow on March 3, 1966.

In 1989, he graduated from Moscow’s STANKIN Machine-Instrument Institute (currently Moscow State Technological University STANKIN) with a diploma in systems engineering. In 1992, he completed his postgraduate studies there.

In 2003, he defended a thesis, headlined "Mechanism of state fiscal management in Russia" and received a PhD in economics. In 2010, he received a doctoral degree in economics at the Academy of National Economy under the Government of the Russian Federation (currently Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration).

Since 1992, Mishustin held various posts in the International Computer Club, a non-commercial organization with a goal to "attract advanced western information technologies to Russia." Before being promoted to the post of the organization’s deputy director general in 1995, he headed a testing laboratory there. Between 1996 and 1998, Mishustin served as the organization’s board chairman.

In 1998, he served as an aide in charge of information systems to the head of the State Tax Service, Boris Fedorov.

Since August 22, 1998, Mishustin served as deputy head of the State Tax Service under Boris Fedorov (until September 1998) and his successor Georgy Boos. On December 23, 1998, the State Tax Service was transformed into the Ministry of Taxes and Duties.

Between March 1999 and March 2004, Mishustin served as deputy minister of taxes and duties during the ministerial tenure of Georgy Boos, Alexander Pochinok (from May 1999) and Gennady Bukayev (from May 2000).

Between March 22, 2004, and December 18, 2006, Mishustin led the Federal Real Estate Cadastre Agency, re-organized in March 2009.

Between December 18, 2006, and February 29, 2008, Mikhail Mishustin headed the Federal Agency for Management of Special Economic Zones, disbanded in October 2009.

In 2008-2010, Mishustin was the president of UFG Capital Partners company and a managing partner of the UFG Asset Management company. He oversaw projects to set up a venture fund and real estate funds and to develop businesses in regions. During this period, Mishustin also served as the academic director of the Institute of Real Estate Economics, part of Russia’s Higher School of Economics.

On April 6, 2010, Mishustin was appointed head of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation, replacing Mikhial Mokretsov.

Simultaneously, starting from October 2013, he has served as the academic director of the Tax and Taxation Faculty at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

Mishustin is on the supervisory board of Russia’s CSKA hockey club. He is a member of the academic council of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation.

In 2011-2018 was a member of the Presidential Council for Financial Market Development.

Mishustin declared 18.993 million rubles as his income in 2018 (about $309,000 at the current exchange rate), his wife earned 47.709 million rubles (about $776,000) in the reported period.

Mishustin was decorated with the Order of Honor in 2012 and the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland", fourth class in 2015.

He is married, has three sons and plays hockey as a hobby.