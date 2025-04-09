Russian MFA mocks Macron's shifting rhetoric, blames it on 'atmospheric pressure'

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron's Jekyll-and-Hyde rhetoric about Russia might be due to "atmospheric pressure," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested, as one day he talks about negotiations, and the next turns around and brings up nuclear weapons.

"It seems to me that Macron's statements depend either on atmospheric pressure or some other natural phenomena, I'm not sure. Perhaps something is spoiling his mood. I think it’s connected to something that we just don’t know about yet," the diplomat said in an interview with the Moskva-24 TV channel.

Zakharova went on to say that before Macron "started opening his nuclear umbrella over everyone, he was saying that he absolutely needed a place at the negotiating table. He was stamping his feet, pounding his fist on the table, so that everyone could hear him. My question is: how is he ever going to make up his mind on anything? <…> The next day he started talking about nuclear weapons, that they are ready to defeat and crush everyone, to send their contingents somewhere," the spokeswoman pointed out.

In early March, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a public address that he would start talks with allies on the possibility of bringing European countries under the protection of France's nuclear deterrent forces. He called Russia a threat to his country and the EU as a whole, citing this as justification for the increase in military spending and the proliferation of French nuclear weapons in the EU.