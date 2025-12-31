Israel intends to disarm Hamas in 2026 — Chief of General Staff

TEL AVIV, January 1. /TASS/. Israel expects to disarm the military formations of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in 2026, said Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

"2026 will be a crucial year for shaping security realities for the state of Israel. Our determination to disarm Hamas is absolute. We will not allow the terrorist organization Hamas to restore its potential and threaten us," he said as quoted by the army press service.

According to Zamir, the Israeli military is firmly holding positions along the Yellow Line inside the Gaza Strip, which the general called "a new security frontier." "The Yellow Line is a fortified defensive line that ensures a rapid operational response. We will continue to weaken Hamas as needed - the troops must be alert and ready for developments," he said.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first stage of the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip came into force on October 10. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the Yellow Line, retaining more than 50% of the strip's territory under their control.