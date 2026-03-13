Annual inflation reach 5.91% in February — statistics

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia dropped from 6% in this January to 5.91% in February 2026, the Russian national statistical agency Rosstat reported.

In monthly terms, consumer prices gained 0.73%.

Food prices added 0.84% monthly in February and 5.43% annually. Non-foods prices surged by 0.28% month on month and 3.2% in annual terms. The price of services added 1.1% against this January and 9.89% on an annualized basis.

In the food segment, the price hike was the most notable for grapes (+9.3%), carrots (+8.2%), cucumbers (+7.9%), bell pepper (+7.6%), and tomatoes (+5.2%). Oranges prices dropped by 7.1%. Fresh mushroom prices lost 1.3%.

The rise in prices across monitored essential goods was 1.9% for matches, 1.3% for toilet paper, and 1% for baby lotions. Toilet soap prices dropped by 0.4%.

Natural gas vehicle fuel prices gained 1.5%. Compressed natural gas prices increased by 1.2%. Motor gasoline and diesel fuel prices added 0.6% and 0.1% respectively.