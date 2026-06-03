Iran ready to strike Israel should it attack Beirut — foreign minister

TUNIS, June 3. /TASS/. Iran's armed forces are prepared to strike Israel if the Jewish state’s military launches attacks on Beirut, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Iran's military capabilities in this war have become evident and have made it clear that if they attack Beirut, Iran will respond decisively," he said in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV.

On June 1, the Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had suspended communications with Washington in protest against Israel's escalation in Lebanon. The United States and Iran had been exchanging messages regarding a draft agreement aimed at extending the ceasefire and resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Araghchi said on Tuesday that contacts between Iran and the United States had not been interrupted and that both sides were reviewing texts exchanged earlier.