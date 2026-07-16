US ends second series of strikes on Iran in 24 Hours — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. The US military has completed another series of strikes on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) ended an evening wave of strikes against Ira at 9 p.m. ET on July 15 (4:00 a.m. Moscow Time on July 16 - TASS). US forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense, missile, and drone sites, as well as coastal observation posts," the command said in a statement on the X social media platform.

According to CENTCOM, the US military used precision-guided munitions, and the strikes included the city of Bandar Abbas.