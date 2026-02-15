Man ties to cut off his hand with grinder to evade being drafted to army

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. A man in Odessa tried to cut off his hand with an angle grinder to evade forcible mobilization, the Ukrainian media outlet Strana reported.

According to it, the man suffered serious injuries and is currently in the hospital.

General mobilization was announced in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been extended several times since, with the authorities doing everything possible so that draft-age men cannot evade military service. Videos of forcible mobilization and clashes with draft officers are regularly surfacing on Ukrainian social networks. Draft-age men use every opportunity to evade being sent to frontlines, for which ends they buy disability certificates, enter universities or illegally flee the country, often risking their lives.