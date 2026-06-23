Russian armed forces actively implement AI, robotic systems — defense minister

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Defense Minister Andrey Belousov highlighted the integration of cutting-edge technologies into the armed forces during President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.

"Today, our Armed Forces are actively incorporating elements of artificial intelligence, robotic systems, and integrated control systems," Belousov stated. "Your mission is not only to master these technologies but also to innovate their tactical application in combat situations."

He emphasized the crucial role of human judgment in this technological landscape. "Behind every algorithm and machine, there is a human being," Belousov said. Consequently, effective personnel management remains a fundamental officer skill. Officers must be capable of leading teams efficiently, maintaining strict discipline, and taking responsibility for operational outcomes.

Belousov also acknowledged the valuable combat experience gained during the special military operation, urging graduates to analyze and integrate this knowledge into modern tactics to enhance the effectiveness of their units. "This will strengthen the successes we've achieved and ensure continued progress," he concluded.