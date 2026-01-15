MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has realized that Vladimir Zelensky is obstructing the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"President Trump is clear that Zelensky is sabotaging and delaying peace," he wrote on his X page, commenting on the US president's statements in an interview with Reuters.

Earlier, the US leader said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is being delayed because of Kiev's position. When asked in an interview with Reuters why US efforts have not yet succeeded in settling the Ukrainian conflict, Trump pointed to Zelensky. The US president added that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is ready to make a deal.