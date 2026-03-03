Iran not to abandon cooperation with IAEA, says ambassador to Austria

VIENNA, March 3. /TASS/. Iran will continue to cooperate with the IAEA despite aggression from the US and Israel, Islamic republic's ambassador to Austria Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi said at a press conference.

"This is a very particular situation right now, but we have been trying to secure and safeguard our cooperation with the IAEA during the past years and will continue to do so," said the diplomat, without specifying the prospects for the resumption of the agency's inspections in the country.

"For the time being, I do not have any specific detailed information regarding the presence of inspectors in Iran. As you know, our country is under attack, in a full-fledged war, so we should take the circumstances and the whole situation into account and to look forward to its improvement.".