Putin tells Bahrain's king ready to help stabilize Middle East situation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia is ready to use all opportunities to stabilize the situation in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isai Al Khalifa in the context of the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

The current development of events "also threatens the security of many Arab states, with which Russia maintains friendly relations," according to the Russian side.

"With all this in mind, Vladimir Putin confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to use all available opportunities to actively contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the region," the Kremlin’s press service reported.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.