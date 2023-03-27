US trying to suppress Russia to retain supremacy, China next — security chief

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The United States is trying to preserve its supremacy in the world, so it is trying to suppress Russia after which it will set its sights on China, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Since at least 1945, the source of any escalation of tensions on a global scale has been the unrestrained desire of the US authorities to maintain their dominant role in the world. As they believe, two great powers, Russia and China, are now preventing them from doing so," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He explained that Russia "irritates" the United States "by the fact that it is not just pursuing its own independent policy of strengthening the multipolar world, but also that this policy is in many ways superior to the US’ from a spiritual and moral perspective, as well as in military respects." "China, on the other hand, is a major economic competitor of the United States," the security chief clarified. "Following attempts to suppress Russia, Washington will take on China," Patrushev pointed out.

He recalled that "specific measures for the destruction of the USSR were approved 75 years ago by the famous directive of the US National Security Council ‘Objectives With Respect to Russia’." "With the collapse of the Soviet Union, the West was euphoric. It didn't last long, however, because Russia has worked to correct its mistakes," the security chief.

"Today, our country can ensure not only domestic stability, but also the security of its people from outside threats," Patrushev said.