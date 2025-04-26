US special flight from Moscow arrives in Oman — airport

DUBAI, April 26. /TASS/. A special flight from the United States that had previously taken off from Moscow, arrived in Muscat, a source in the airport of Oman’s capital told TASS.

"Yes, the plane from Moscow has arrived," the agency's source said. He confirmed that this referred to the Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft, which had arrived from the Vnukovo airport.

The aircraft en route from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on the morning of April 25. Later reports said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the conversation lasted three hours and was constructive and quite useful.