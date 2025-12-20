MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky contradicts himself when he talks about conditions for presidential elections in Ukraine, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Zelensky is actively commenting on [Putin’s statement on elections in Ukraine]. But he is contradicting himself: he says that he would not let anyone interfere, would not let Putin interfere in the elections - to Putin’s proposal to guarantee the security [of elections]. But before this, he applied to the Americans," he noted.

"It means that he (Zelensky - TASS) does not object to interference by the Americans but objects to [Putin] doing this," he explained. "He is lost in his statements."

According to the Kremlin spokesman, this discussion is a reaction to the Russian leader’s latest statements. "The topic is relevant. Naturally, this is the reaction [to Putin's speech]," Peskov emphasized.

Vladimir Zelensky’s term as president officially expired on May 20, 2024, but Kiev refused to hold a regular election, claiming that this is impossible as long as martial law in in place.

Addressing the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year" earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that five to ten million Ukrainians live in Russia, and they should have the opportunity to cast their ballots if Ukraine holds elections, adding that Russia is ready to consider halting strikes deep inside Ukraine on election day.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that it's high time Ukraine held a presidential election but Kiev is using the conflict not to do this. Later in that same day, Zelensky stated that he is ready for a presidential election but, in his words, this would require legislative adjustments and measures to make it possible for the military to cast their votes. He asked lawmakers to draft relevant amendments to laws and the United States and Europe - to ensure safe voting.